THE New Year Honours List created a cause for celebration at Greenock Cricket Club as club legend Gordon Greenidge was appointed a Knight Commander of St Michael and St George (KMCG) in the overseas list.

Sir Gordon Greenidge was professional at Glenpark in 1990 and 1992 and will always be remembered with affection by those who saw him play during those two seasons.

Born in Barbados in the West Indies in 1951, Greenidge played 108 tests and 128 one-day internationals for West Indies between 1974 and 1991. During this period, West Indies cricket was the best in the world and Greenidge was recognised as being the best opening batsman in test cricket.

Since his retirement from playing, Greenidge has continued to have important roles within international cricket. He pursued a coaching role and was Bangladesh coach when the team won the ICC trophy in 1997. Currently he is on the West Indies Selection Committee for test matches along with the great Sir Viv Richards.

Greenidge has maintained a close friendship with Greenock Cricket Club and has regularly returned to Glenpark to meet up with players and other club members. This close association was recognised when he was invited to unfurl the club’s 150th anniversary flag in 2012.